Trump, Kim Jong Un Sign Historic Document to Denuke North Korea

President Donald Trump says his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was honest, direct and productive. At a news briefing in Singapore today, Trump expressed confidence that a joint declaration with Kim will lead to complete denuclearization. He called it very comprehensive.

The document states: “Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the U.S.-DPRK summit — the first in history — was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the U.S.-DPRK summit.

President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new U.S.-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.”

.@POTUS and Kim Jong Un sign ‘comprehensive’ document in which North Korea agrees to ‘complete denuclearization’ pic.twitter.com/ZxHW8gxfeJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2018

President Trump says the U.S. will stop conducting war games with South Korea. After an historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today, Trump said he would like to eventually bring U.S. troops home from South Korea. There are more than 30-thousand U.S. troops in South Korea. North Korea has long been angry about the joint military operations between the U.S. and South Korea, viewing them as preparation for an invasion. In a news briefing, Trump said the joint exercises are very expensive and “provocative.”

Meantime, Trump called Kim very smart and talented. He said the topic of human rights violations in North Korea came up during the talks but he did not elaborate. Trump expressed confidence that a joint declaration with Kim will lead to “complete denuclearization.” He called it very comprehensive and said sanctions will remain in effect. Trump noted that the past does not have to define the future and said longtime adversaries can become friends.

