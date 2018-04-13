Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation

Friday, the Justice Department announced that Trump Lawyer, Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation.

The announcement comes less than a week after the FBI seized evidence Cohen’s home and office.

The DOJ’s filing is reportedly in response to Cohen’s motion to restrain the evidence collected in Monday’s raids of his home and office, the US attorney in New York proclaims the raids were authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct “for which Cohen is under criminal investigation.”

According to CNN, Cohen’s lawyers have filed a temporary restraining order in the matter, and he did not show up for his scheduled hearing Friday morning.

President Trump and Michael Cohens attorneys both requested an adjournment earlier Friday to review DOJ filing.

On Monday, Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, released a statement calling FBI raid “completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” and that it resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his client.”

