Trump leaves Palm Beach Sunday with return date in question as summer looms

President Trump spent the last few hours of his Palm Beach weekend watching Sunday morning news programs, rather than getting in another round of golf.

After teeing it up on Saturday, Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago to watch the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The President is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For that reason, the Southern Boulevard Bridge and roads near Mar-a-Lago will remain closed until after he leaves.

It is unknown when Trump will return to town, since Mar-a-Lago is scheduled to close for the summer on May 13, which is Mother’s Day.

