President Trump says his scheduled summit on June 12th with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may not happen.

In a White House meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in today, Trump said the summit in Singapore could be postponed until a later date.

North Korea threatened to pull out of the summit last week due to complications.

The North was not happy about joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea and unhappy about Trump’s insistence on denuclearization.

Trump also said that Kim Jong-Un changed his mind after a chat with “poker player” President Xi Jinping from China.

Trump argued that Kim would be “extremely happy” if he agrees to a deal with the U.S. and he says he can guarantee Kim’s safety during the summit.

Trump says there is a good chance the summit will work out, just not in June.

The post Trump: NOKO Summit May Not Happen appeared first on 850 WFTL.