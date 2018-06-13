Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Just hours after returning home from his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, multiple reports say that President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for successfully negotiating a denuclearization plan for the North.

Two Norwegian politicians, Mr. Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen, both members of the right-leaning Progress Party in Norway, took the step on Wednesday.

According to Amundsen, “What’s happening now is historic. A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process bring good results.”

That nomination follows a conversation one month ago by several Republicans in the House of Representatives recommending that Trump be nominated for the award for his efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear arsenal.

Trump was also mentioned as a possible Nobel Peace Prize candidate last year and in 2016.

Neither the president nor the White House have commented on the nomination at this time.

