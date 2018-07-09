President Trump announced Monday that his choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy is Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the District of Columbia.

President Trump choice Monday was left to four federal appellate judges:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit, Kavanaugh, Judge Raymond M. Kethledge of the Sixth Circuit and Judge Thomas M. Hardiman of the Third Circuit, however, some news sources reported that the by mid morning Monday the president was seeking advice on Kavanaugh and Hardiman before ultimately settling on Kavanaugh.

Potential Supreme Court Nominees pic.twitter.com/rPhN7cnglc — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2018

53-year-old Kavanaugh is known to be a committed conservative who has been out spoken on issues such as former President Clinton’s impeachment. He also has close ties to the Bush family and worked for the family in the White House in 2000.

President Trump’s choice in Kavanaugh will likely lean the Supreme Court balance more towards the right as the only remaining swing voter is Chief Justice John Roberts.

This may have a huge effect on closely divided issues such as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, and the death penalty.

The post Trump Nominates Brett M. Kavanaugh for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court appeared first on 850 WFTL.