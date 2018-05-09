Trump: North Korea Releases Three American Prisoners
May 9, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Another huge foreign policy success for Team Trump.

President Trump says three Americans being held in North Korea are on their way back to the U.S.  with his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump tweeted this morning that they were on a plane with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.  He also said:

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!

 JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump announces the three American prisoners who were in North Korea, are now on their way home with @SecPompeo. “They seem to be in good health.” pic.twitter.com/VDPpZKtbFA

He added that all three former prisoners appear to be in good health and their release is seen as a gesture of “goodwill.”

Newly appointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea, where he met with leader Kim Jong-un, ahead of the Trump-Jong-un peace summit.

 

