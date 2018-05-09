Trump: North Korea Releases Three American Prisoners

Another huge foreign policy success for Team Trump.

President Trump says three Americans being held in North Korea are on their way back to the U.S. with his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Trump tweeted this morning that they were on a plane with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He also said:

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!

JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump announces the three American prisoners who were in North Korea, are now on their way home with @SecPompeo . “They seem to be in good health.” pic.twitter.com/VDPpZKtbFA

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 9, 2018

He added that all three former prisoners appear to be in good health and their release is seen as a gesture of “goodwill.”

Newly appointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea, where he met with leader Kim Jong-un, ahead of the Trump-Jong-un peace summit.

