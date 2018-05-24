Trump posthumously pardons first black heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson

Thursday, President Trump issued a posthumous pardon to boxer Jack Johnson on the advice of actor Sylvester Stallone.

“Today I’ve issued an executive grant of clemency, a full pardon, posthumously, to John Arthur ‘Jack’ Johnson,” said Trump. “The first African-American heavyweight champion of the world, a truly great fighter who had a tough life.”

Stallone, current heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, and Johnson’s great-great niece Linda Bell Haywood joined Trump in the oval Thursday afternoon as he granted the pardon.

“We have done something today that was very important because we righted a wrong,” Trump said. “Jack Johnson was not treated fairly, and we have corrected that, and I’m very honored to have done it.”

Johnson who was known as the “Galveston Giant,” was the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion.

He was convicted in 1913 under the Mann Act for taking his white girlfriend across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

The Mann Act’s purpose was to prevent human trafficking in relation to prostitution, but many have argued it was applied inconsistently to criminalize African Americans and those with unpopular political views.

An all-white jury convicted Johnson in less than two hours, and in jail for a year.

The ruling and imprisonment destroyed his boxing career, and he died “guilty of the crime “in 1946.

