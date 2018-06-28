Trump Putin Historic Summit Set
The Associated Press is reporting that President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an historic summit July 16th in Finland, the White House announced Thursday.

“President Donald J. Trump and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Thursday morning. “The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.”

