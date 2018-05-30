Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the ‘right to try act’ which gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental medications that have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Today I am proud to keep another promise to the American people as I sign the Right to Try legislation into law,” said Trump. “We’re going to be saving tremendous numbers of lives.”

The President held the signing at the White House and was joined by Vice President Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, FDA Deputy Commissioner Anna Abram and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, along with several “brave Americans” battling ALS, muscular dystrophy and other life-threatening conditions.

Click here to learn more.

The post Trump signs ‘right to try’ act into law appeared first on 850 WFTL.