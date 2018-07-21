President Trump broke his silence and reacted via Twitter to news of his former personal attorney Michael Cohen allegedly taping private conversations between them about payments.

Trump did not mention Cohen by name but appeared to be responding to reports that Cohen recorded a conversation with him in September 2016 in which they discussed possible payments to former Playboy model, Karen McDougal who claims to have had an affair with the President in 2006.

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

President Trump maintains that “he did nothing wrong,” describing both Cohen’s and the FBI’s behavior as “inconceivable, and “perhaps illegal.”

Cohen made headlines over the past few months for an FBI investigation into a $130,000 payout to adult film star Stormy Daniels’ in exchange for silence about an alleged one-time encounter with Trump.

McDougal was allegedly paid $150,000 in November of 2016 under similar circumstances.

In early May the President admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the $130,000 in connection to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s lawyer, emphasized that the money was meant to “stop false allegations,” in an interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump has admittedly denied both of the alleged affairs.

The post Trump slams Cohen’s alleged taping of ‘payout’ phone call appeared first on 850 WFTL.