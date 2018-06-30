Trump slams Democrats push for the abolishment of ICE

Monday, Democratic lawmaker, Mark Pocan introduced legislation to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), citing the Trump administration’s “misuse” of the agency.

Pocan is joined by several congressional Democrats including Reps. Earl Blumenauer (Ore.), Jim McGovern(Mass.), Pramila Jaypal (Wash.), Raul Grijalva (Ariz), Mike Capuano (Mass.) and Nydia Velázquez(NY) in the call for the abolishment of ICE, as of Friday, according to THE HILL.

Ice as well as the Trump administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy have been the target of protests in recent weeks.

Thursday, Democratic lawmakers recent call to abolish the ICE program made it’s way to protestors who were seen carrying signs that read, “ABOLISH I.C.E.”

Saturday, thousands of people are participating in a nationwide protest against the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy which prosecutes those who illegally cross the border or unlawfully smuggle children across the border resulting in the separation of families.

President Trump signed an executive order recently reversing his administration’s family-separation policy, to keep migrant families together after crossing the border.

However, frustrations have reportedly risen from allegations that over 2,000 children have not been reunited with their parents as of June 26, fueling further outrage and accusations that the Trump administration is not taking action quickly enough.

President Trump slammed Democrats push for the abolishment of ICE via Twitter Saturday defending the program and staff.

The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

In an additional Tweet, Trump assured ICE staffers the abolishment of the program “will never happen.”

To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

