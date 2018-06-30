Trump to announce Supreme Court pick July 9.

Friday, Trump confirmed that he has narrowed down his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to about five people, including two women.

“I’ve got it narrowed to about five,” he told reporters on Air Force One en route to his New Jersey golf club, where he said he plans to interview one or two candidates this weekend.

Additionally, the President said via Twitter, Saturday, he plans to announce his pick on July 9.

I will be making my choice for Justice of the United States Supreme Court on the first Monday after the July 4th Holiday, July 9th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Trump has followed through with his promise to rapidly replace Justice Anthony Kennedy who announced plans for retirement, Wednesday.

Kennedy will officially step down July 31., giving Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump an opportunity to create a mostly conservative court that could last for decades.

The July 9th announcement would come just before Trump leaves for a planned trip to Europe, where he is expected to take part in a historic summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland.

The rapid announcement could potentially structure a confirmation vote as early as fall of this year.

