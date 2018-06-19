Trump to Meet With Republicans Amid Outcry Over Immigrant Children
Jun 19, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

GOP leaders will be face-to-face with President Trump today to discuss the ongoing immigration crisis that has brought about a furor among the majority of Americans.
The President was slated to meet with Republican lawmakers ahead of votes on immigration legislation.

Trump will make the jaunt to Capitol Hill today as Republicans progress toward legislation that would curb, if not entirely halt, the practice of separating families.
Will Trump support the measure that doesn’t also fund his $25 billion border wall?

