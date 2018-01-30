President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address later tonight with a resurgent economy leading the way.

Reports suggest that the President will use his remarks to ask for bipartisan cooperation. He is expected to remind everyone about the roaring stock market and low unemployment, aides have said.

The President told advisers he wanted to strike a unifying tone.

According to reports, Trump practiced delivering the address from the Map Room on Monday.

Among the items Trump plans to bring up in his remarks: the trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, the sweeping tax cuts he signed into law late last year, and foreign policy matters. That will include remarks on North Korea, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Trump also plans to advocate for a possible immigration agreement that would allow some undocumented immigrations to remain in the country.

The post Trump To Send Unifying Message with State of the Union Address appeared first on 850 WFTL.