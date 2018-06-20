Trump to Sign Something Soon to End Family Separation at the Border
President Trump says he will sign something soon on immigration and family separation.

In a meeting with some lawmakers at the White House today, Trump also announced that he’s canceling the annual congressional picnic at the White House tomorrow evening. He said it “just doesn’t feel right” and added that he wants to get the immigration problem solved.

Meanwhile, a bill keeping migrant families together will be voted on by the House tomorrow night.

Speaking at the Capitol today, Speaker Paul Ryan said children must not be separated from their parents at the southern border.

He also insisted that immigration laws should be enforced.

Republicans are facing growing pressure on the separation policy.

Ryan said, “We have seen the videos and heard the audio.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said President Trump supports the House legislation.

He expressed confidence that it will be passed and sent to the Senate.

