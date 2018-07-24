Trump to Stump in Tampa for Florida Candidates Tuesday

It ought to be a wild night next Tuesday in Tampa as President Donald Trump will be in Tampa to stump for his candidates for Florida governor and the Florida Senate.

Trump will attend a rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on July 31st, for Congressman Ron DeSantis.

Trump endorsed DeSantis last month in the GOP primary.

Trump will also use the event to rally voters for current Florida Governor and Senate candidate Rick Scott (R) and incumbent Panhandle Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Governor Scott has not announced if he will attend the rally.

Scott is running against Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, who the Tampa Bay Times reports was misidentified in yesterday’s press release by the Trump administration as “Ben Nelson.”

Before the rally, Trump will visit Tampa Bay Technical High School to promote their educational programs.

