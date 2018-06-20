Trump to Take Executive Action to End Family Separation at the Border

President Trump says he will sign an executive order aimed at ending the controversial separation of migrant children from their parents at the southern border.

During a White House meeting with some lawmakers today, Trump insisted that the U.S. must be strong at the border while also being compassionate.

Trump also accused illegal immigrant parents of using children to get into America. The President said weak border policies lead to a rising tide of illegal immigration an drugs.

Trump also announced that he’s canceling the annual congressional picnic at the White House tomorrow evening.

He said it “just doesn’t feel right” and added that he wants to get the immigration problem solved.

Meanwhile, a bill keeping migrant families together will be voted on by the House tomorrow night.

Speaker Paul Ryan says the House will vote tomorrow on legislation that keeps families together when people are prosecuted at the border https://t.co/ddnU0n8X1A pic.twitter.com/uINtAb1lJ3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 20, 2018

Speaking at the Capitol today, Speaker Paul Ryan said children must not be separated from their parents at the southern border.

He also insisted that immigration laws should be enforced.

Republicans are facing growing pressure on the separation policy.

Ryan said, “We have seen the videos and heard the audio.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said President Trump supports the House legislation.

He expressed confidence that it will be passed and sent to the Senate.

