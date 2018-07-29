Trump Tweets About Having “Very Good” Meeting With NYT Publisher

President Trump could be burying the hatchet with The New York Times after a long-running feud over what the President calls “fake news.”

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said:

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The meeting is significant due to Trump being a New York native, and the fact that he has been supportive of the newspaper in the past, giving it multiple interviews.

Just after his 2016 election win, Mr. Trump visited editors and reporters at The Times. At the time, he called the paper a “great, great American jewel,” adding that he was optimistic they would get along.

However, the President soon took aim at the newspaper as being a source of “fake news,” along with numerous other media organizations.

Sulzberger issued a statement after Trump’s tweet. In it, he says that he told Trump that the President’s language about the media was “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.” He added that the President’s rhetoric was also being used by authoritarian regimes in their attacks on journalists. Sulzberger continues, “I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country’s greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press.

