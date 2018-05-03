Trump Tweets About Reimbursement to Attorney Cohen Re: Stormy Daniels

President Trump is busy Tweeting this morning after his new attorney former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talked about Trump’s compensation of his other attorney Michael Cohen in reference to porn star Stormy Daniels.

President Trump is addressing the alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged one night stand, calling her an extortionist.

Trump took to Twitter the morning after a Fox News interview with Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani said that Trump repaid his lawyer, Michael Cohen, $130,000 as a nuisance payment for the arrangement, but that it didn’t come out of campaign funds.

Trump tweeted that it was a non-disclosure agreement, one “very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”