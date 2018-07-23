Trump Tweets Explosive Threat to Iran

President Trump has sent a stern warning via Twitter to Iran’s president about threatening the U.S.

In an all-caps tweet addressed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trump cautioned him to never threaten the United States or, quote, “YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

He added that the U.S. will no longer stand for what he called Rouhani’s “DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH.”

A new poll gives President Trump the highest Republican approval numbers of his presidency. The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows 88-percent of Republican voters surveyed approve of how Trump’s handling his duties as president.

