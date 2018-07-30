Trump Tweets Threat to Shut Down Government over Border Security

President Trump says if he doesn’t get what he wants from Democrats on immigration, he’s willing to shut down the government.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump tweeted yesterday that he’ll do it if Democrats don’t give him the votes for border security, including $5 billion to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congress has until September 30 to reach a budget deal or risk a government shutdown.

