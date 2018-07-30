Trump Tweets Threat to Shut Down Government over Border Security
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

President Trump says if he doesn’t get what he wants from Democrats on immigration, he’s willing to shut down the government.

Trump tweeted yesterday that he’ll do it if Democrats don’t give him the votes for border security, including $5 billion to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congress has until September 30 to reach a budget deal or risk a government shutdown.

The post Trump Tweets Threat to Shut Down Government over Border Security appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dash Cam VIDEO: Road Rage or Horse Play on I-75 with Miramar Police – You Decide Boynton Beach Korean War Vet Hopeful His Lost Friends are Among Remains Returned by NOKO CBS Board to Discuss CEO Moonves Investigation Today Bahamas Back to School Flyaway Ginsburg Suggests She Has at Least 5 More Years on the Supreme Court Florida Primary Election Registration Deadline Today
Comments