Trump warns NATO: spend more or face shifts in US military

President Trump is pushing for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to spend what he says is their fair share on defense, sending a letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg about a week before he is set to meet with key allies at the annual NATO summit in Brussels.

“Norway remains the only NATO ally sharing a border with Russia that lacks a credible plan to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic production on defense,” wrote President Trump.

The letter was one of a series that Trump sent to NATO allies, including Germany, Belgium, Canada and others, demanding they boost spending and threatening to shift the US military presence in Europe if they do not.

Trump has criticized NATO’s defense spending in the past.

At a 2014 summit in Wales, NATO members committed to spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on national defense, and Trump has repeatedly pointed out that NATO allies have not fulfilled this commitment.

