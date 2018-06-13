Trump: We are Safer, NOKO No Longer a Nuclear Threat

Well that was fast. Just one day after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Trump says the reclusive nation is “no longer a nuclear threat.”

Pres. Trump proclaims “there is no longer a nuclear threat” upon his return from U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. https://t.co/GgYNp1sDPB pic.twitter.com/zFJRgUn9Tp — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2018

Trump took to Twitter after landing back in the United States from his Singapore summit announcing that “everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office” because “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

At their meeting, Trump and Jong-un signed a statement that, according to the AP, “contained a repeat of past vows to work toward a denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” with the US agreeing to end military exercises in the south.

However to Trump’s detractors, the President gave too much away for what they claim is little and vague in return.

Do you think the summit will yield positive results?

