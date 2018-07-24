Trump Weighs Revoking Security Clearances for Several Ex-Obama Officials
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

President Trump is mulling over the idea of revoking the security clearances of several Obama-era officials.
According to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, they have “politicized and, in some cases, monetized their public service and security clearances.”
The list includes John Brennan, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper and Susan Rice.

House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the president is considering Republican Senator Rand Paul’s suggestion to revoke the security clearances of these former Obama officials.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia says he finds the whole thing troubling.

