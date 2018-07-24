President Trump is mulling over the idea of revoking the security clearances of several Obama-era officials.

According to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, they have “politicized and, in some cases, monetized their public service and security clearances.”

The list includes John Brennan, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper and Susan Rice.

A complete list of Obama officials who could lose security clearances under Trump. https://t.co/iOaAAdFrDi — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 24, 2018

House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the president is considering Republican Senator Rand Paul’s suggestion to revoke the security clearances of these former Obama officials.

Pres. Trump exploring revoking security clearances of several former intelligence chiefs and others. “They’ve politicized and in some cases monetized their public service,” press secretary Sarah Sanders claims. https://t.co/iONloHZdiA pic.twitter.com/8HX4BGggtl — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2018

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia says he finds the whole thing troubling.

The post Trump Weighs Revoking Security Clearances for Several Ex-Obama Officials appeared first on 850 WFTL.