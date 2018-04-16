President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was back to Manhattan federal court as he seeks an order limiting federal prosecutors’ ability to review documents seized in raids on his home, office and safe deposit box last week.

Prosecutors last week revealed that Cohen is under criminal investigation.

Today Michael Cohen’s attorney revealed that a third client represented by Cohen is Fox news host Sean Hannity. Hannity said on his radio show that Collin does not represent him via a third-party but has advised him.

His attorneys have asked the court to give his own lawyers the first look at the seized materials so they can identify documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege…which was granted.

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels attended Monday’s hearingand spoke to reporters. She said attorney Cohen are not above the law.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is engaged in a legal battle with Cohen over a $130,000 agreement for her to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump.

The post Trump’s Lawyer in Court Today Reveals Sean Hannity a Client appeared first on 850 WFTL.