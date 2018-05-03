Trump’s lead attorney speaks out about Stormy Daniels payment

Wednesday evening, former mayor of New York City and Trump’s lead attorney Rudy Guiliani discussed the payment to Stormy Daniels for the nondisclosure agreement.

Giuliani said President Trump reimbursed Cohen for unspecified expenses, was for personal, not political reasons and that campaign money was not used.

President Trump weighed in on what his lead attorney Rudy Giuliani had to say early Thursday confirming campaign money was not used and that there was no violation of the law a series of Tweets.

