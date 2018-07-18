At a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, President Trump said “no” when a reporter asked if he believes Russia is still targeting the United States.

However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said that the President’s “no” was in reference to answering questions.



The U.S. President has faced controversy surrounding his recent visit to Helsinki to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as accusations of reversing initial statements.

Reporters at Wednesday’s White House briefing questioned Trump’s credibility following Sanders clarification of what the President’s “intention was” and “administrations policy.”

Sanders defended the President’s credibility by exemplifying his ability to address when he has misspoken.

However, Wednesday’s mishap wasn’t the first time President Trump was under fire for misspeaking.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke in a press conference about the Putin summit where he corrected an initial statement saying he meant to say “why wouldn’t” Russia meddle in the election, not “why would,” after facing massive backlash.

Related content:

Since Trump’s return to the U.S., the press has come at him hard with questions about Russia, especially in the past few days after admitting to having misspoken on two separate occasions.

Nonetheless, Trump’s relationship with the media has always been unfavorable on both sides; it is unclear how recent events will affect future circumstances.

The post Trump’s response to Russia question sparks controversy appeared first on 850 WFTL.