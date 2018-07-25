Trump’s “Walk of Fame” Star Destroyed with Pickaxe
Jul 25, 2018

President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is destroyed, again.
Someone used a pickaxe to tear through the plaque on Hollywood Boulevard overnight and the pickaxe was found nearby.
The suspect has reportedly turned himself in to authorities.


Officers add that there were multiple witnesses at the scene and they are looking through surveillance footage, as well.
This isn’t the first time that Trump’s star has been destroyed.

A man takes a photo of the vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. Det. Meghan Aguilar said investigators were called to the scene before dawn Wednesday following reports that Trump’s star was destroyed by blows from a hammer. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

