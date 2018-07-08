Trump’s Week Ahead: Announce Supreme Court Pick, Meet with NATO and Putin

President Trump will head to Europe this week, on a four-nation visit that will culminate in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. The trip will also include stops in Belgium, Scotland, and England.

Trump is scheduled to first meet with NATO leaders in Brussels, Belgium, where he is expected to continue to encourage member nations to live up to their commitments to spend two percent of their gross domestic product on national defense by the year 2024. NATO predicts that 15 members, or just over half, will meet Trump’s deadline.

The President recently sent letters to leaders of several NATO countries, saying that it could become “increasingly difficult to justify to American citizens why some countries fail to meet our shared collective security commitments.”

Meanwhile, Putin wants to see U.S. military exercises in Europe come to an end, and for the U.S. to cut back its forces there. He is also expected to ask Trump to lift some of the sanctions imposed on Russia for its 2014 annexation of Crimea, as well as for supporting the separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine, and for Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Although Trump and Putin have met twice before, plans for an actual summit have been delayed by the special counsel’s probe into possible Russian meddling in the election.

During his effort to improve relations with Moscow, Trump has repeatedly stated that he believes that Putin did not interfere in the election.

Before heading to Europe, Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court on Monday at 9pm ET from the White House. With Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring at the end of this month, Trump says that his pick to replace Kennedy will need to be an unbiased intellectual with impeccable credentials. Top contenders for the slot include federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett, as well as Thomas Hardiman.

