Trump’s weekend: NY Times, Russia and spies, and NoKo

It’s been a busy holiday weekend so far for the Trump Administration.

To start, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s attorneys, told reporters that the White House, which has been closely monitoring the FBI’s ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, is seeking to obtain classified information from the Justice Department “about the use of a longtime government informant who approached members of Trump’s campaign in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.” That comes one week after several media sources inferred that Stefan Halper, a Cambridge University professor, was the claimed informant.

Giuliani added that if the alleged spying was “inappropriate,” it would make the investigation “entirely illegitimate.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, President Trump accused The New York Times of inventing a source for a story who ultimately turned out to be a White House official briefing reporters anonymously.

Trump had tweeted that the newspaper quoted an official “who doesn’t exist.” The President then referred to a line in the story about the possible summit with North Korea, which read, “a senior White House official told reporters that even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.” Trump replied, “WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources.”

The Times later clarified that it had been referring to “a senior White House official speaking to a large group of reporters in the White House briefing room.”

Hours later, on the other side of the world, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains committed to meeting with Trump to achieve “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump already stated earlier during the weekend that negotiations to meet on June 12 are “going along very well” despite his cancellation of the summit last week in an open letter to the North Korean leader.

Moon told reporters that Kim “again made clear his commitment to a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” However, Moon added, “What Kim is unclear about is that he has concerns about whether his country can surely trust the United States over its promise to end hostile relations and provide a security guarantee if they do denuclearization.”

The South Korean leader concluded that North Korea and the U.S. will soon begin the first phase of negotiations leading up to the potential summit, and that he believes the talks will be successful, since the U.S. and North Korea are clearly aware of each country’s goals.

