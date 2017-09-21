Try This The Next Time You Lose Power

Here’s one way to get your power back on! 37-year-old Kynse Leigh from Fort Myers couldn’t get anyone to come fix her downed power lines after Hurricane Irma. So on Sunday, she finally came up with another strategy. She made a sign using hot pink paint that said, quote, “Hot Single Female Seeks Sexy Lineman to Electrify Her Life” . . . and she posted a photo of it on Facebook. And within 1-day, 2-linemen from the power company came and fixed it.