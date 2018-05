You’ll have the chance to catch Twin Peaks: The Return the way it was meant to be seen – uninterrupted.

For the writer and director David Lynch, the episodes were really an 18-hour movie. If binge-watching is your thing, buckle up.

Showtime will show all 18 episodes back-to-back next Saturday, June 2nd.

Be honest, what show season did you binge watch from beginning to end in one sitting?

Ready to revisit “Twin Peaks: The Return”? https://t.co/SNaHT2xC7E — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 24, 2018