Twins born joined at the head can now sit side by side

Erin and Abby Delaney are twins from Mooresville, North Carolina. They were born attached at the head 15 months ago. They were born 10 weeks premature weighing 2 pounds each.

The conjoined twins had separate brains. They were joined mostly by skin and bones. Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia were confident they could successfully separate the babies.

After months of preparation and procedures, they were separated in June during an 11 hour operation that included at 30-person medical team.

The parents, Heather and Riley, are preparing to make the trip from Philadelphia back home to North Carolina with their twins. There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help with the massive cost of hospital care.

For more on the story, click here.