Twitter Crackdown Causes Massive Loss in Followers for Obama
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Twitter started cracking down on all the fake accounts that riddle the platform and when they did some people lost a few followers.
In fact, President Obama lost 2 million followers after the crackdown by Twitter.

Since Twitter started purging locked accounts on Thursday, the tweeter-in-chief has lost 300,000 followers.
President Trump now has 53.1 million followers, according to his account page.

The Twitter purge had cost Obama 2,346,119 followers.
But don’t worry, he still has more than 101 million people who follow him and that makes him the third most-followed person on Twitter.
How many fake followers do you think President Trump has?

