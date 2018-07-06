Two Arrested for Using Fake Money to Buy Food

Authorities in Martin County say they have arrested two young adults who used fake money to purchase food at several fast food establishments.

According to the report, authorities were alerted to both 19-year-old Jeffrey Scot Robinson and 21-year-old Priscilla Daisy Corpus when they attempted to use a bogus $20 bill at a local donut shop. Upon further review of the couple, investigators found that the pair had been using fake money to make purchases at fast food placing from Broward County to Martin County.

$1500 of real money was found in the couple’s vehicle along with wigs, a change of clothes and $500 worth of counterfeit money in the form of $20s and $50.

According to authorities, the couple would put on the wigs and make purchases with the fake money and keep the change from each establishment. Corpus was charged with three counts of using a forged instrument, possessing forged bills, and permitting an unauthorized operator to drive. Her bond was set at $20,400.

Robinson who also did not have a valid drivers license was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set for $950. He has since been bonded out of jail.

