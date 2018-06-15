Two Deputies Shot at Kansas City Courthouse
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot Friday morning in downtown Kansas City, Kan., not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office.

Sources say one has critical injuries.

It happened near the courthouse during a transport the source added.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler would only say police are working a major incident.

The post Two Deputies Shot at Kansas City Courthouse appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Bahamas Travel Show | Win a One-Day Bahamas Trip on Balearia Florida Man Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail For Dragging Pit Bull Behind his Truck Judge Revokes Manafort’s Bail, Sends Him to Jail Pending Trial Win Tickets To Mega Bash! PBSO: Guns and Explosives Found in PBC Home Near Four Children Win Tickets To Mega Bash!
Comments