Two Deputies Shot at Kansas City Courthouse

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot Friday morning in downtown Kansas City, Kan., not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office.

Sources say one has critical injuries.

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly been shot in Kansas City, Kansas. @kcur is working to independently confirm. Follow @_tudhope for the latest. https://t.co/omDjOzNigR pic.twitter.com/gzk3PDn8Zr — KCUR (@kcur) June 15, 2018

It happened near the courthouse during a transport the source added.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler would only say police are working a major incident.

