Two Firefighters Shot, One Dead, at a Senior Living Facility in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Fire Chief Mike DuRee says LBFD Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, was killed this morning. Another firefighter is in stable condition and a civilian is in critical condition.

Crews were called to the building in Long Beach early this morning after fire alarms went off.

Officials say some windows were blown out, and then they heard gunshots.

A suspect was arrested and is believed to be a resident, but the investigation is ongoing.

SWAT and hazmat teams responded to the scene and police are working to clear the building.

