Two Florida Deputies Gunned Down While Eating Lunch

Two North Florida deputies are dead after they were senselessly shot while eating lunch Thursday at a Chinese restaurantin downtown Trenton.

Investigators say a gunman walked up to the restaurant and shot Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey through the window.

Both men died at the scene.

Investigators say they found the gunman, 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, dead outside the restaurant.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office says there is no apparent motive at this time.

.@realDonaldTrump offered his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deputies who were shot and killed in an apparent ambush Thursday at a Florida restaurant. https://t.co/aKh7dmzUvU pic.twitter.com/4oOojDyRli — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2018

Two Florida deputies were shot and killed while they were eating at a restaurant. Investigators are searching for a motive this morning: https://t.co/swjPtxf0uO@VictorOquendo live from Trenton, FL pic.twitter.com/0b6q9uSYEM — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2018

