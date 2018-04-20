Two Florida Deputies Gunned Down While Eating Lunch
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Two North Florida deputies are dead after they were senselessly shot while eating lunch Thursday at a Chinese restaurantin downtown Trenton.

Investigators say a gunman walked up to the restaurant and shot Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey through the window.

Both men died at the scene.

Investigators say they found the gunman, 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, dead outside the restaurant.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office says there is no apparent motive at this time.

