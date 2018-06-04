Two Found Dead in Car Outside Store Near WPB
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say the bodies of a woman and man were found dead in a parked car following a shooting early Monday morning in suburban West Palm Beach.

According the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Okeechobee Blvd. and Military Trail around 3:18 a.m.

Deputies say upon arrival two women, and one man were standing outside of the vehicle.

Okeechobee Blvd. and Military Trail will be closed until approximately 8 a.m.

The post Two Found Dead in Car Outside Store Near WPB appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Clinton Has Not Apologized Personally to Monica Lewinsky #MeToo Gas Leak Capped After Evacuation of Businesses in Royal Palm Beach Former BSO Resource Officer Scot Peterson Finally Speaks SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/4/18 Jimmy Fallon Speaks at MSD Graduation, Secret Announcement From Survivors Today
Comments