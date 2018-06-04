Two Found Dead in Car Outside Store Near WPB

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say the bodies of a woman and man were found dead in a parked car following a shooting early Monday morning in suburban West Palm Beach.

According the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Okeechobee Blvd. and Military Trail around 3:18 a.m.

#BREAKING: Two people found dead inside parked car outside store in suburban West Palm Beach https://t.co/5fXaoPRRhC pic.twitter.com/enUPjupRA2 — WPTV (@WPTV) June 4, 2018

Deputies say upon arrival two women, and one man were standing outside of the vehicle.

Okeechobee Blvd. and Military Trail will be closed until approximately 8 a.m.

