West Palm Beach police arrested two men for multiple cellphone thefts at the local music festival SunFest.

Police have not given an exact number but say they have recovered up to 10-15 cell phones from the suspects.

Sandy Reinoso-Martinez who was the first suspect placed under arrest allegedly tried to dispose of the cellphones in nearby waters.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of robbery, grand theft, resisting an officer and evidence destroying.

Gian Arevalo, the second suspect, was placed under arrest shortly after a brief police chase.

Police say they believe the two suspects both from Miami were working together and that each had four-day SunFest passes in their possession at the time of their separate arrests meaning they may have been trying to continue their robbery spree throughout the weekend-long festival.

As of now, police say they are attempting to get in touch with victims about their missing cell-phones.

West Palm Beach police encourage event-goers to keep valuable belongings such as cellphones secure in the front pants or shorts pockets.

The post Two men arrested for cellphone theft at SunFest in West Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.