Two Men Suspected in Lake Park Robberies
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 12:03 AM

On Friday night, two men robbed two different pizza restaurants in Lake Park. The men first went to the Domino’s Pizza on Northlake Blvd shortly after 10 pm. The men then walked into Little Caesar’s Pizza, located on the 2800 block, also located on Northlake Blvd.

The sheriff’s office described one of the suspects as a black male, estimated to be 5’10” to six feet tall. The other suspect was also described as a black male, approximately 5’9 with a cast on his left hand.

Those with any information are encouraged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The post Two Men Suspected in Lake Park Robberies appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Administration is Considering Drug Testing for Food Stamp Recipients Two Sexual Predators living in Palm Beach County Dick’s Sporting Goods will not sell guns at the WPB Gardens Mall store Four men charged in attack on Miami Beach gay couple Watch: alleged #MSD shooter Nikolas Cruz in Court, April.11 Police: Treasure Coast High Coach Suspected of Sexual Misconduct Kills Himself
Comments