Women dressed as nuns try to rob a bank. It sounds like the start of a bad joke but it was the plot of an attempted robbery. Two women dressed as nuns tried to rob a bank in the Pennsylvania Poconos. One of the women pulled out a handgun and demanded money but the ladies left the Citizens Bank near Tannersville without any cash. The FBI is investigating and surveillance pictures were posted on Twitter. Busted.

