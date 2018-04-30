Authorities in Lake Worth are currently searching for a suspect or suspects, who reportedly opened fire on two people who were walking along the side of the road.

The incident occurred Monday around 8:50 p.m. near Waterway Drive and Freedom Circle.

According to the report, a man and a woman were walking along the road when suspects driving a a white Buick SUV, began shooting at them before speeding off. Both the man and the woman were shot several times and rushed to local hospitals were they are expected to recover.

We are investigating a double shooting in the area of Waterway Drive and Freedom Cir Lake Worth. Upon arrival Deputies located a H/M and a H/F whom both had been shot several times and transported to area hospitals with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JVxlSNM4d0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 1, 2018

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

The post Two People Shot While Walking in Lake Worth appeared first on 850 WFTL.