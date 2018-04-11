Two Sexual Predators living in Palm Beach County

Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued “Sexual Predator Notifications” advising the public about two sexual predators residing in Palm Beach County.

Declared Sexual Predator, Martin Owens, is now living in Boca Raton, FL.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement – Sexual Offender Flyer, Owens was convicted of Lewd, Lasvicious behavior with a child under the age of 16, the victim was listed as a female and a minor.

Declared Sexual Predator, Larry Lester, is now living in Lantana, Florida.

According to The Florida Department of Law Enforcement – Sexual Offender Flyer, Lester was convicted of Lewd, Lasvicious Sexual Battery with a victim between the ages of 12-15.

The documents listed the victim as a minor but the gender as unknown.

Owen’s does not own a car.

Therefore, no vehicle is listed in the documents.

However, Lester owns three cars, and descriptions of all three vehicles are listed in the documents.

The notifications were issued because Florida legislature House Bill 3737 requires PBSO to notify all licensed day care centers located within one-mile radius of where the convicted sexual predator resides.

