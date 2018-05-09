Two Teens About to Graduate Die in Fiery Tesla Crash In Broward

Two teenagers about to graduate from Pine Crest high school are dead and a third was injured after a Tesla Model S crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Police say the victims, both 18-year-old males, were in a Tesla Model S that burst into flames after a crash on Seabreeze Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale Beach last night.

Witnesses say speed was involved in the crash and the fire was so intense they could not even get close to the car to save the 18-year-old victims.

UPDATE: Police identify teens killed in fiery Tesla crash in Fort Lauderdale: https://t.co/21x6VRlx5h pic.twitter.com/RNgXWpzJOC — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 9, 2018

Police identified the driver who died as Barrett Riley and the passenger who died as Edgar Monserratt Martinez. The passenger who was ejected was identified as Alexander Berry.

Riley and Martinez attended Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale. The school is providing grief counselors to students Wednesday.

The president of the exclusive, private Pine Crest School confirmed in an email to parents that the victims were seniors at the school.

“These two members of our senior class should be finishing their AP exams and celebrating things like the prom and their upcoming graduation. Instead, we are mourning their passing,” Pine Crest President Dr. Dana Markham said in a statement. “There really are no words to express how deeply this has affected our entire community.”

