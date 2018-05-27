Two teens charged with murdering Boca man

Two local teens have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the May 3 death of a Boca Raton man.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested two 17-year-olds in connection with the death of 53-year-old Carlos Dacosta.

Dacosta was found with gunshot wounds at a house on Hollandaire Drive West. He died from his injuries a week later.

In addition to the murder charges, the teens face charges of burglary of an occupied structure and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

