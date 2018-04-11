Two Tornadoes Touch Down in South Florida

Two tornadoes touched down during yesterday’s severe storms, and the National Weather Service is investigating the possibility of a third.

The confirmed EF-Zero tornadoes were seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and in western Palm Beach County by Lion Country Safari.

More storms are likely today, but they are not expected to be anywhere as severe.

The National Weather Service in Miami has confirmed that one tornado touched down from 3:34 p.m. to 3:58 p.m. in downtown Fort Lauderdale and stretched for nearly 3 ½ miles, had a width of 60 yards and estimated peak wind of 65 mph, making it an EF-O tornado.

A tree fell over onto a Fort Lauderdale house, thousands reported losing power, streets were flooded and hundreds of flights were either canceled or delayed.

According to Greg Meyer, the airport’s spokesman, the tornado at FLL caused 225 flight delays, 18 cancellations and a 2-½ hour closure of the north runway while crews removed debris. He added that a baggage cart caused minor damage when it blew into a general aviation aircraft on the north side of the airport.

