Two Tropical Storms Churning in the Atlantic; No Direct Threat to South Florida

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Beryl is moving a bit faster at 23 miles per hour, as it continues to travel north-northwest, aiming at the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds continue to be 45 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dominica and Guadeloupe, and is now in effect for Martinique, St. Maarten, and St. Barthelemy. However, the tropical storm watch has been discontinued for Barbados.

Forecasters still anticipate more rain for South Florida in the coming days from Beryl’s remnants, as the storm breaks apart.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris formed late Saturday just off the Carolina coast. The storm has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Chris is expected to begin moving toward the northeast on Tuesday, when it should weaken as it moves away from the coast.

