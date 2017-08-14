What Type of Facebook User Are You?

Study says you’re one of these four types of Facebook users

According to a new study, you probably fall under one of four broad types of Facebook users. Relationship builders are users who love connecting and fostering relationships with their friends and family. Window shoppers are the people who have a sense of social obligation to use the social network. They barely post. Town criers are people who use Facebook just to inform everybody about what’s going on; they don’t feel the need to share details about their personal lives. The final group of people, Selfies, is exactly what it sounds like. Selfies love attention and live for likes, comments, shares, and notifications.

Which one are you?

